Equity mutual fund inflows jump 24% in June, breaks 5-month decline

The net inflow into equity mutual funds surged 24 per cent to ₹23,587 crore in June, reversing the declining trend of the last five months, driven by strong equity market performance across segments, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Wednesday.

Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 52nd consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.

Additionally, a healthy growth was witnessed in SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) inflow at ₹27,269 crore during the month under review, an increase from ₹26,688 crore in May.

"There is confidence amongst retail investors which is reflected through the incremental flows, this is very healthy and positive for the industry and Indian markets," Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer of Motilal Oswal AMC, said.

According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds saw an inflow of ₹23,587 crore in June, way higher than the ₹19,013 crore inflow seen in May. ALSO READ: Stock Market close: Sensex dips 176 pts, Nifty at 25,476; realty, metal stocks drag, Vedanta down 3% This was the first increase in net equity fund inflows after five straight months of decline. The net inflows continuously declined from ₹41,156 crore in December to ₹39,688 crore in January, ₹29,303 crore in February,₹25,082 crore in March, and ₹24,269 crore in April. Prior to this downward trend, inflows stood at ₹35,943 crore in November. "This rebound underscores a resurgence in investor confidence, supported by a strong equity market performance across segments. Broad-based market gains, including a surge in the Nifty 50 index and even stronger rallies in the mid- and small-cap indices, helped reignite interest in equity investments," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

Within equity fund categories, Flexi Cap Funds recorded the highest inflows in June, attracting ₹5,733 crore. In addition, Small Cap Funds (₹4,024 crore) and Mid Cap Funds (₹3,754 crore) registered robust inflows. Besides, Large Cap Funds saw net inflows of ₹1,694 crore. Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an infusion of over₹ 49,000 crore in June, higher than ₹29,000 crore in May. The inflow has lifted the industry's assets under management to a record ₹74.4 lakh crore as of June from ₹72.2 lakh crore at the end of May. ALSO READ: ITC Hotels hits new high, surges 6% in 2 days; market cap nears ₹50,000 cr "This growth (in AUM) continues to be powered by strong retail participation and the steady rise in SIP inflows," Venkat Chalsani, Chief Executive at Amfi, said.

Apart from equities, hybrid funds sustained momentum with ₹23,223 crore in inflows in June, higher than₹ 20,765 crore in the preceding month, supported by arbitrage and multi-asset allocation strategies. This reflects rising preference for products balancing return potential with volatility protection, Ankur Punj, MD and National Head at Equirus Wealth, said. Gold ETFs witnessed a sharp uptick in investor interest in June, posting net inflows of ₹2,081 crore, making it the highest monthly inflow since January. This was in comparison to an inflow of ₹292 crore in May. "The robust inflows in June indicate a decisive shift in sentiment, likely supported by resilient gold prices, geopolitical uncertainties, and volatility in equity and fixed income markets, which have revived gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset," Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst - Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said.