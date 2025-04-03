Home / Markets / News / Sebi launches system to verify authenticity of notices and summons

Sebi launches system to verify authenticity of notices and summons

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday launched the Document Number Verification System (Sebi-DNVS) to ensure transparency and verifiability of documents issued by the market regulator.
 
Anybody who receives any notice, summons, show-cause notice, or letter from Sebi will be able to verify if the document was issued by the regulator.
 
Such communications will bear an ‘outwards number’ for the process.
 
The verification will be possible only after authentication through a one-time password generated on the recipient’s mobile number. However, the verification process will not show the contents of the letter or notice. 
Sebi has sent an administrative warning to National Securities Depository (NSDL) following an inspection of the centralised database for corporate bonds/debentures.  The market regulator has directed NSDL to rectify and complete the synchronisation of the entire database in consultation with Central Depository Services (CDSL) by June 30, NSDL said in a statement dated April 2.  Sebi warned it to be careful in future and improve compliance standards to avoid recurrence, failing which action may be initiated.
 
First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

