Sebi mulls allowing depositories to use IPF income for specific expenses

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed allowing depositories to utilise a portion of the interest or income earned from investments of their Investor Protection Fund (IPF) corpus to meet certain operational expenses.

Under the proposal, depositories would be permitted to use up to 5 per cent of the interest or income generated from the IPF towards expenses related to dedicated employees of the respective IPF trusts, as well as administrative and statutory costs such as taxes, audit fees, and charity commissioner fees.

“In case the expenses exceed the above limit, such excess expenses shall be borne by the depository and, in case of non-utilisation of such amount in the same financial year, the same shall be ploughed back into the IPF,” Sebi said in its consultation paper.