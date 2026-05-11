SAT upholds BSE's refusal to list Jetking Infotrain's preferential issue

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has upheld BSE Limited’s decision to reject the listing of preferential shares issued by Jetking Infotrain, noting that the company had invested in virtual digital assets (VDAs) before obtaining the necessary amendments to its Memorandum of Association (MoA).

In an order dated May 8, the tribunal dismissed the appeals filed by Jetking challenging BSE’s decision.

At its annual general meeting in September 2024, shareholders had approved an amendment to the company’s MoA to allow it to invest in, acquire, hold, sell, trade and deal in virtual or digital assets. The amendment was approved by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in November 2024.

A second amendment was approved by the board in April 2025 and subsequently cleared by the RoC in July 2025. The revised clause allowed the company to engage in VDAs such as Bitcoin, blockchain-based tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other digital assets, as well as develop blockchain-based technologies and decentralised finance platforms. In April 2025, the company’s board approved the issuance of equity shares through a preferential allotment to certain identified promoter and non-promoter investors. In May 2025, the company received the proceeds from the issue and invested them in VDAs through the CoinDCX platform. During the proceedings, BSE argued that Jetking’s MoA did not permit the company to raise funds for investment in VDAs at the time the preferential issue was undertaken. The exchange said the application was rejected because the proceeds were deployed towards VDA investments before the relevant amendment had been certified by the RoC.