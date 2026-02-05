Sebi mulls easing SGF norms for commodity derivatives clearing corporations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a series of ease-of-doing-business measures for real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), including greater flexibility in investments, borrowing norms and treatment of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) after the end of concession periods. Among the key proposals, Sebi has suggested allowing InvITs to continue holding investments in SPVs even after the expiry or termination of concession agreements, subject to conditions and enhanced disclosures. The regulator has also proposed expanding the scope of investments by REITs and InvITs in liquid mutual fund schemes. Sebi said the proposals are aimed at addressing operational challenges based on inputs from industry associations.