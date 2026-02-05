Sebi mulls easing SGF norms for commodity derivatives clearing corporations

Sebi mulls relaxations for REITs, InvITs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has withdrawn the calendar spread margin benefit for single-stock derivatives on the day of expiry, aligning the treatment of such contracts with index derivatives. The regulator has said the benefit of offsetting positions across different expiries will not be available on the expiry day for single-stock derivative contracts expiring on that day. Calendar spread margin benefits allow traders to hold offsetting positions in different expiries at lower margin requirements. While such benefits are already withdrawn for index derivatives on expiry day, they were available for single-stock derivatives. Sebi has clarified that margin calculations for calendar spread positions involving expiries other than the contract expiring on a given day will remain unchanged.