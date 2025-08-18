India bonds slide on GST tax cut worries, wipe out S&P upgrade gains

Indian government bonds tumbled on Monday, wiping out gains from S&P's rating upgrade last week, as proposed tax cuts reignited fiscal concerns and stoked fears of heavier debt supply.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.4968 per cent, up nearly 10 basis points from Thursday's close of 6.4003 per cent.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced sweeping changes to the goods and services tax (GST) regime which will make daily essentials and electronics cheaper from October.

The tax cut plan, however, entails a fiscal cost given GST is a major revenue generator. IDFC First Bank says the cuts will cost states and the federal government $20 billion annually.