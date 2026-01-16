Antony Waste Handling Cell zooms 20% on heavy volumes

Antony Waste Handling Cell share price today

Share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell zoomed 20 per cent to ₹558.95 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the waste management company was quoting at its highest level since October 2025.

At 02:01 PM; Antony Waste Handling Cell was quoting 18 per cent higher at ₹549.75 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 83,531. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold. A combined 3.37 million equity shares representing 11.87 per cent of total equity shares of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why did Antony Waste Handling Cell’s stock price zoom 20% on Friday? According to a Business Standard report, trends indicate a tight contest in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election , with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 115 seats and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead in 68. The counting process for 227 municipal wards of India’s richest civic body started at 10 am on Friday. The final results will be declared later today. A party or alliance will need 114 seats to secure a simple majority and form the civic body. The last full BMC election was held in 2017, during which Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, followed closely by the BJP, which won 82 seats.

Established in 2001, Antony Waste Group has grown to become one of India's foremost players in the municipal solid waste (MSW) management sector. The company began its journey with a mechanised sweeping contract awarded by the BMC, followed by a waste collection and transportation project in Greater Noida - marking its strategic expansion into the NCR region. Over the past two and a half decades, Antony Waste has steadily expanded its footprint, now operating large-scale contracts across multiple cities, managing one of Asia's largest MSW processing facilities, and leading the way in innovative waste-to-energy initiatives.

Meanwhile, the waste management sector continues to demonstrate strong growth, driven by rapid urbanization, heightened environmental awareness and the enforcement of stringent government regulations. These factors are collectively driving increased demand for efficient and sustainable waste management solutions. Government initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, are playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry landscape. These programmes enforce compliance through fines and actively encourage sustainable waste management practices. Policy frameworks are also promoting public-private partnerships (PPP), incentivising the development of waste-to-energy projects, and supporting the expansion of recycling infrastructure, the company said in its FY25 annual report.