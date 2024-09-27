Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sebi plans half-yearly disclosures for direct plan mutual fund schemes

Also proposes colour-coded risk-o-meter

sebi market
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to make it mandatory for fund houses to make separate disclosures for direct plan and regular plan schemes in their half-yearly financial results.

So far, the disclosures are only for regular plans. The reports include details like expenses, returns, and yields of the schemes.

Currently, asset management companies (AMCs) only disclose this information for regular plans, but since direct plans have different expense ratios and returns, Sebi believes it's essential to provide them separately.

This increased transparency will help investors understand the impact of fees on their investments.

“Considering that the expenses, expense ratio, returns, and yields for direct plans and regular plans are different, it is proposed that such disclosures pertaining to both direct plans as well as regular plans may be disclosed in a standard format," Sebi stated in a consultation paper.

In addition, the regulator plans to bring in a colour-coded risk-o-meter, with low risk denoted by green and high risk by red. At present, the risk-o-meters are in black and white.

“To further enhance the pictorial representation of risk, it is proposed that the risk-o-meter should be colour-coded. It is also proposed to standardise the format for disclosure of changes in risk-o-meters of a mutual fund scheme as well as its benchmark," the regulator said.

Topics :SEBIMutual fund schemesasset management companies

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

