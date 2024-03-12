Sebi probing smallcaps a warning bell for microcaps; time to exit: Analysts

Micro-cap stocks are in the line of fire as market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is tightening its noose around investment in small-cap stocks. Given this, analysts suggest investors exit the segment for the time being.

Independent market analyst, Ambareesh Baliga, for instance, said that regulators have gotten worried on the valuation front, though belated, which could prove to be the last straw on the camel's back. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: Signs of manipulation in SME listings, says Sebi chief Madhabi Buch "Until recently, corrections in microcaps were seen as a buying opportunity, which proved right as well. But when valuations become super expensive, the safety net is non-existent. It's pertinent to control greed and take profits home or cut losses, if any," he said.



By definition, micro-cap stocks are the ones that are outside the ambit of top 500 companies (in terms of market capitalisation), with their market cap being less than Rs 5,000 crore.

Thus far in the month of March, the Nifty Microcap250 index has declined 4.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as against a 1.5 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

The Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices, meanwhile, are up 0.9 per cent and down 3.6 per cent, respectively.

Among stocks, JTL Industries, Inox Wind, Neuland Laboratories, Ranky Infrastructure, MAS Financial Services, and Jindal Worldwide have plummeted the most, dropping in the range of 14 per cent to 25.7 per cent on the exchange, ACE Equity data shows.



Sebi's growing concern



ALSO READ: Braving the rapids: Smallcap funds ride the risky tide with spread bets Over the past one year, micro-cap stocks had a dream run on the bourses. Of the 250 stocks in the Nifty Microcap 250 index, 73 stocks zoomed between 100 per cent and 729 per cent during the period, led by GE T&D, Anand Rathi Wealth, Electrosteel Castings, Inox Wind, and HBL Power Systems.

The trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations of these stocks have surged up to 256x.

At the index level, the microcap benchmark surged 79 per cent (27.3x) during the period, while the Nifty50 rallied 28 per cent (23x P/E).



This stupendous rally has prompted Sebi to take steps to protect investors from the froth in the segment.

On Monday, the regulator said it is open to revising rules that mandates small- and mid-cap funds to invest at least 65 per cent of their assets in such stocks if fund managers find it is 'restraining risk management'.

Further, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said Sebi has observed signs of manipulation at both the trading and issuance levels in the small and midsize enterprise (SME) space.

"There are pockets of froth in the market; some call it a bubble. It may not be appropriate to allow that bubble to keep building because, when it bursts, it adversely impacts investors. MF trustees should formulate a policy to manage this risk," she added.



Last month, the market regulator had asked money managers to take a stress-test of small- and mid-cap funds and submit a fortnightly report.

ALSO READ: Smallcaps not in extreme bubble territory: IIFL Securities chairman & MD "Small/micro-caps segment is experiencing volatility as investors are turning cautious over valuation concerns. Allocation towards these segments is close to an all-time high, and the recent news flows around tightening capital raising requirements has triggered exits from micro caps. We expect the volatility to continue in the near-term and recommend limiting exposure to quality names in the segment," said Anil Rego, founder and fund manager at Right Horizons.