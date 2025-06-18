Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes allowing all KYC agencies to act as accreditation bodies

Sebi proposes allowing all KYC agencies to act as accreditation bodies

On faster onboarding of accredited investors, Sebi suggested allowing AIFs to on-board investors as accredited investors on the basis of the AIF managers' due diligence

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
There are five KRAs registered with the market regulator. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday proposed that all KYC registration agencies should be eligible to function as accreditation agencies, which is currently restricted to subsidiaries of stock exchanges and depositories.

Additionally, it has been proposed to facilitate the onboarding of accredited investors based on first-level due diligence by the manager of an AIF.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments till July 8 on the proposals.

In its consultation paper, Sebi has proposed that "eligibility criteria for accreditation agencies may be expanded such that all KRAs (KYC registration agencies) are eligible to function as accreditation agencies, as against only the subsidiaries of stock exchange and depositories as per current eligibility".

Under the current regulatory framework, only subsidiaries of stock exchanges (with certain conditions) and depositories are eligible to become an accreditation agency. Presently, there are two accreditation agencies operational in the securities market -CDSL Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of CDSL, and NSDL Data Management Ltd, an arm of NSDL. Both entities are also registered as KYC registration agencies (KRAs) with Sebi.

There are five KRAs registered with the market regulator.

Also, the watchdog believes that it would be an opportune time now to make this transition since both the currently operational accreditation agencies are KRAs and there would be no disruption to the existing accreditation ecosystem.

The move is also expected to increase the number of accreditation agencies and foster more competition among them to facilitate cost-efficient servicing by accreditation agencies, Sebi said.

On faster onboarding of accredited investors, Sebi suggested allowing AIFs to on-board investors as accredited investors on the basis of the AIF managers' due diligence.

However, only after receipt of the respective accreditation certificate from an accreditation agency, any money should be received by the AIF from an investor.

"Any commitment made by such provisionally on-boarded investor shall not be included in the calculation of corpus of the scheme until such investor obtains accreditation certificate from an accreditation agency. Schemes of AIFs shall receive funds from such investors only after they obtain an accreditation certificate from an accreditation agency," Sebi suggested.

"Schemes of AIFs that are close-ended shall not raise any money from such investors and their respective contribution agreements shall be considered null and void if they fail to obtain accreditation certificate prior to final close," it added.

Presently, the manager of an AIF on-boards an investor as an accredited investor only after the investor obtains an accreditation certificate. The commitment given by such accredited investors is included in the contribution agreement executed between the investor and the AIF.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty below 24,850; IT, metal dip; Cons Dur, Auto, PSBs lead

ADAG stock, Reliance Infra, up 5% in weak market; what's behind the rally?

Influx Healthtech IPO sees strong demand; booked 3x on Day 1, GMP at 47%

Premium

Outlook: Where to invest in an ageing bull market? Nuvama Equities decodes

Patil Automation IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 25x, GMP hits 20%

Topics :SEBISebi normsknow your customer

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story