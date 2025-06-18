ADAG stock, Reliance Infra, up 5% in weak market; what's behind the rally?

Reliance Infrastructure share price today

Shares of Anil Ambani group company, Reliance Infrastructure , were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit at ₹386.05 on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, bucking the weak market trend. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 81,249 at 02:26 PM.

A combined 2.69 million shares have, together, changed hands on the NSE and the BSE thus far in trade. Further, there were pending buy orders for a combined around 1 million shares on these exchanges, data shows.

In the past one month, Reliance Infrastructure shares have outperformed the market by surging 38 per cent as compared to a 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Currently, Reliance Infrastructure is trading under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis. ALSO READ: Upcoming IPO: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery files DRHP with Sebi; details Meanwhile, the stock price of the integrated power utilities company hit a 52-week high of ₹421 on June 11, 2025. It has zoomed 113 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹198, which it touched on the BSE. Why is Anil Ambani-led group stock, Reliance Infrastructure, up 5% today? Dassault Aviation and Reliance Infrastructure' subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), announced a landmark strategic partnership at the Paris Air Show today. The two companies will manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for the global markets. The partnership represents a significant step in advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Dassault Aviation will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside of France for the first time in its storied history. This pioneering initiative will see India emerge as a strategic center for high-end business jet manufacturing. "It also marks a historic moment for Indian aerospace and manufacturing industry, as the landmark agreement paves way for India's entry into the elite club of countries producing next-generation business jets, alongside the United States, France, Canada, and Brazil," Reliance Infrastructure said in a media release. Dassault Aviation will also transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of Falcon 2000 to Dassault Reliance Aerospace (DRAL). The transfer of assembly operations, combined with major facility upgrades, will pave the way for the first flight of Falcon 2000 'Made in India' from Indian soil by 2028, the company said.

Meanwhile, in an another exchange filing, Reliance Infrastructure informed the stock exchanges that the company has allotted 12.5 million equity shares to promoter group entity, Risee Infinity Private Limited, at a price of ₹240 per share (including a premium of ₹230 per share), aggregating ₹300 crore, upon accelerated conversion of warrants. Reliance Infrastructure said that the capital infusion will strengthen the company's growth trajectory. This enhances financial flexibility and supports sustainable growth, positioning the company to capitalise on future opportunities and drive long-term value creation. Earlier, Reliance Infrastructure had made a preferential issue of 125.6 million warrants, aggregating ₹3,014.40 crore, in October 2024. A minimum upfront amount of 25 per cent was paid on the warrants and the balance 75 per cent amount was payable in 18 months. Fully paid warrants are convertible into equivalent numbers of equity shares.