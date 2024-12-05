Sebi proposes converting ITM options into futures one day before expiry

The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday proposed a framework to convert ‘in the money’ (ITM) single stock option contracts into futures a day before expiry.

Currently, there is a mandatory requirement for the physical settlement of stock derivatives. If an ‘out of the money’ (OTM) option suddenly turns ITM on the expiry day, the ITM option holder is obligated to bring in cash or securities to honour the physical settlement.

Sebi has observed that this could pose potential risks to the settlement process if the position is large and the option holder fails to honour the obligation.

“It is proposed that ITM (in the money) options, instead of directly resulting in a physical delivery obligation on expiry, will initially devolve into stock futures on the day prior to expiry, i.e., E-1 day. Thereafter, the resultant stock futures positions can be closed on the expiry day, i.e., E day,” said Sebi.

In option trading, traders predetermine a strike price at which a ‘call’ or a ‘put’ option contract can be traded on the expiry day.

An OTM option refers to a situation where the current market price of an underlying scrip is less favourable than the strike price of the option, meaning exercising the option is less profitable. An ITM call option refers to a profit opportunity for the option holder with the strike price lower than the current stock price.

Under the proposed framework, only futures will be tradeable on the expiry day. However, open futures positions will continue to be settled by delivery on the expiry day.

This model is currently followed in commodity markets.

Sebi stated that the change is intended to address risks associated with cases where significant obligations arise during the physical settlement requirement in single stock derivatives and when an OTM option unexpectedly becomes ITM due to sudden price movements on expiry day.

The market regulator added that the proposed framework may not necessitate any major changes to the margining system.

In August 2017, stock exchanges introduced the “Do Not Exercise” (DNE) framework for cash-settled stock options. DNE was designed to avoid traders incurring negative payoffs as the securities transaction tax (STT) had to be paid on the notional value of contracts. Later, in 2019, STT was rationalised and levied on the intrinsic value of the option. In 2021, DNE was discontinued as concerns related to negative payoffs were no longer relevant.