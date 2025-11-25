Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes easier norms for issuing duplicate securities certificates

Sebi proposes easier norms for issuing duplicate securities certificates

Sebi proposes easing rules for issuing duplicate securities certificates by raising the simplified documentation limit to ₹10 lakh, reducing paperwork for investors, supporting full dematerialisation

Sebi
Sebi noted that inconsistent practices among registrars and companies were causing inconvenience to investors.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed easing the process for issuing duplicate securities certificates to reduce the compliance burden and standardise documentation for investors.
 
Under current rules, investors must file an FIR or police complaint, publish a newspaper advertisement, and submit separate affidavits and indemnity bonds for obtaining duplicate certificates — except when the value of lost securities is below Rs 5 lakh.
 
Sebi noted that inconsistent practices among registrars and companies were causing inconvenience to investors.
 
To address this, the regulator has proposed raising the threshold for simplified documentation to Rs 10 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh, citing the growth in market capitalisation, investor participation, and portfolio values in recent years.
 
For cases below the new limit, investors would only need to submit a single affidavit-cum-indemnity bond, replacing the current requirement of two separate stamped documents.
 
For securities valued above Rs 10 lakh, Sebi has proposed that investors will still need to file an FIR or equivalent complaint.
 
Sebi said the measures would simplify procedures, cut costs for investors, and help restitute rights for those holding securities in physical form. All duplicate certificates issued will be in dematerialised mode, aiding the broader push towards full dematerialisation.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Close, November 25, 2025: Sensex falls 314 points; Nifty at 25,885; SMIDs outshine

Nifty PSU Bank index up 2%, SBI at new high; here's why PSBs are in demand

Adani Enterprises slips 2%, trades lower for 3rd straight day; here's why

Deep Diamond technical analysis: What chart suggests for this stock?

Transformers and Rectifiers shares soar 9% on ₹390-crore order win

Topics :SEBIStock MarketMarket newsInvestors

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story