Sebi proposes easier norms for issuing duplicate securities certificates

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed easing the process for issuing duplicate securities certificates to reduce the compliance burden and standardise documentation for investors.

Under current rules, investors must file an FIR or police complaint, publish a newspaper advertisement, and submit separate affidavits and indemnity bonds for obtaining duplicate certificates — except when the value of lost securities is below Rs 5 lakh.

Sebi noted that inconsistent practices among registrars and companies were causing inconvenience to investors.

To address this, the regulator has proposed raising the threshold for simplified documentation to Rs 10 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh, citing the growth in market capitalisation, investor participation, and portfolio values in recent years.