Sebi proposes new framework to handle unclaimed funds, securities

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a new framework for dealing with unclaimed funds and securities lying with stockbrokers. The move comes as the total value of unclaimed funds touches Rs 323 crore and the value of unclaimed securities reaches Rs 182 crore as of January 31.

There may be instances where the transfer of securities could not happen due to incomplete or incorrect information of the demat account or non-traceability of clients, their legal heirs, or nominees.

The regulator has proposed that if the client is not reachable or the funds cannot be credited to their bank account, such accounts will be put under ‘enquiry status’. Brokers will have to contact clients through all feasible means and will be required to upstream such funds to clearing corporations. If the securities under ‘enquiry status’ remain with the broker for over 30 days, they will be termed unclaimed securities.

If the funds remain unclaimed for a year, they will be transferred to the dedicated bank account of the designated stock exchange on a quarterly basis. Funds that remain unclaimed for three years with the stock exchange will be transferred to the Investor Protection Fund (IPF).

The stock exchanges and stockbrokers will provide a search facility on their websites for clients, nominees, and legal heirs to enquire about unclaimed funds and securities.

Sebi has also specified the process to be followed for handling the funds and securities before they are transferred to the dedicated bank account or to the IPF. It has also proposed the process and timelines for claiming them.

In December 2024, the market regulator had proposed a new platform called the Mutual Fund Investment Tracing and Retrieval Assistant (MITRA) for investors to track inactive mutual fund folios.