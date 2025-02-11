Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sebi bars LS Industries, promoters for alleged stock manipulation

Cautions investors against 'blind pursuit' in companies without strong fundamentals

Sebi
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday barred LS Industries, promoter Profound Finance, and four others from the securities market for alleged stock price manipulation and fraudulent practices.
 
The regulator observed that even though the textile company had reported negligible revenue in the last three financial years, it had a market capitalisation of Rs 22,700 crore at its peak.
 
The current market capitalisation of the company is Rs 5,768 crore.
 
Sebi’s probe showed that in October 2022, an ex-director of the company, Suet Meng Chay, transferred the entire holding of a 12.12 per cent stake in the company in an off-market transaction to Jehangir Panikkaveettil Perumbarambathu, a Dubai-based non-resident Indian (NRI).
 
While the shares transferred in the off-market transaction were worth nearly Rs 154 crore at the share price of Rs 15 apiece, the transfer took place at only Rs 75, or $1.
 
Sebi’s findings showed suspicious buy orders placed by several entities at 9 am at the upper circuit limits, resulting in an increase in the share price. Such practices pushed the price up 11 times within a short period of two months.

When the stock price peaked at Rs 267.5 in September, Jehangir sold some of the shares. The trading pattern showed that he sold most of his shares only during periods of price rises.
 
Following the surge, the scrip started hitting lower circuits daily owing to sell orders at lower circuits placed by the same entities involved in the earlier price push.
 
The market watchdog has alleged manipulation by the promoters, who were connected to Jehangir, to defraud investors.
 
Out of the 10.28 crore shares that Jehangir received for $1, he sold a fraction—1.06 lakh shares—and made a profit of Rs 1.14 crore. Sebi has directed the impounding of this illegal gain and barred Jehangir from the markets.
 
The market regulator stated that it needed to act before another ‘pump and dump’ could occur, causing more investors to lose money.
 
“Investors in blind pursuit of profit through investment in a company without any fundamentals are like children following the proverbial Pied Piper of Hamelin. Markets can be generous at times but cannot be so generous as to give outlandish gains,” noted Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia in the interim order.
 
Sebi has also alleged the possibility of violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms.
 
The regulator will conclude the investigation into the matter by May 15.
Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of Indiasecurities market

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

