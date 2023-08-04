Home / Markets / News / Sebi reduces time limit for AIFs, VCs to invest overseas to 4 months

Sebi reduces time limit for AIFs, VCs to invest overseas to 4 months

Capital markets regulator Sebi reduced the validity period of approval given to alternative investment funds (AIFs) and venture capital funds (VCFs) for making overseas investments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
If these funds fail to make investments within this time limit, then Sebi can allocate their unutilized limits to other applicant AIFs and VCs.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday reduced the validity period of approval given to alternative investment funds (AIFs) and venture capital funds (VCFs) for making overseas investments to four months from six months at present.

If these funds fail to make investments within this time limit, then Sebi can allocate their unutilized limits to other applicant AIFs and VCs.

The decision has been taken considering into account the recommendation of the Alternative Investments Policy Advisory Committee, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Under the rule, AIFs and VCFs have a time limit of six months from the date of prior approval from Sebi to making the allocated investments in offshore venture capital undertakings.

In case the applicant AIFs and VCFs does not utilize the limits allocated to them within six months then Sebi can allocate such unutilized limit to another applicant.

"It has been decided to reduce the aforesaid time limit for making overseas investments by AIFs/VCFs from six months to four months so that the allocated time limit is used efficiently and if unutilized, the same is again available to the AIF industry in a shorter span of time, " Sebi said.

The new framework will apply to the overseas investment approvals granted by Sebi following the issuance of this circular.

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Sebi rolls out approach for valuation of AIFs for liquidation schemes

No illegality in guv appointing VCs in state-run universities: Calcutta HC

Sebi provides clarity on online resolution of disputes framework

Overseas holdings of MFs fall 13.5% in FY23, outlay at $5.6 bn in March

At 2.9 mn, new demat account additions hit 18-month high in July

Maruti's share in parent Suzuki's revenues reached highest ever in Q1FY24

Firm demand at auction weighs on yield of on-the-run government bonds

Topics :SEBIVenture CapitalAlternative Investment Funds

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story