Sebi removes 70K misleading social media posts, accounts since Oct 2024

Addressing the Association of Registered Investment Advisors (ARIA) summit, Narayan underscored Sebi's focus on investor awareness

The crackdown reflects Sebi’s intensified efforts over the past year to regulate finfluencers, stock recommendations and deceptive content online. | Illustration: Ajaya mohanty
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has removed over 70,000 misleading social media posts and accounts since October 2024, collaborating with social media platforms to curb misinformation, said whole-time member Ananth Narayan on Friday.
 
The crackdown reflects Sebi’s intensified efforts over the past year to regulate finfluencers, stock recommendations and deceptive content online.
 
Addressing the Association of Registered Investment Advisors (ARIA) summit, Narayan underscored Sebi’s focus on investor awareness.
 
“A common worry for all of us is the menace of unregistered investment advisors/research analysts who are cashing in on the rising interest in investments,” said Narayan, adding that Sebi’s proposal to use the UPI ‘Payright’ handle will enable investors to easily identify registered entities and protect them from fraudsters.
 
Narayan also revealed plans for a nationwide survey to shape Sebi’s investor outreach strategy. Additionally, the regulator aims to leverage the accredited investor model to identify risk-aware and capable investors. He called for ongoing dialogue among stakeholders and Sebi to review overlaps between investment advisors, non-discretionary portfolio management services, mutual fund distributors and incidental advice.
 
He encouraged ARIA to evolve into a quasi-self-regulatory organisation.

Narayan also emphasised Sebi’s commitment to attracting foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.
 
“The recent trend of higher FPI debt flows than equity (on the back of India’s inclusion into global debt indices) has perhaps helped improve the portfolio mix a little bit. For a growing country like ours, this is not a bad outcome. Of course, it puts the onus on us to continue to deliver on sustained growth, stable macros and governance,” he added.
 
As of February 2025, FPIs held Rs 62 trillion in equity and Rs 5.9 trillion in debt.
 
Narayan also stressed the need for an adequate supply of new securities to meet investor demand, ensuring stable markets and sustained capital formation.
First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

