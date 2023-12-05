Sebi removes NSDL IPO from abeyance; Oil drops close to July low

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has removed the National Securities Depository’s (NSDL’s) draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) from abeyance. The move could pave way for its Rs 3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO). The markets regulator, however, is yet to provide its final observation on the DRHP. NSDL had filed its IPO document in July and Sebi had placed the DRHP in abeyance in August. Investment bankers said the regulator puts any IPO on hold if there is pending regulatory investigation or if information sought from the company or other regulatory bodies is not received on time.
