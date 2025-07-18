Friday, July 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Electricity futures to deepen power market, says Sebi Chairman Pandey

Electricity futures to deepen power market, says Sebi Chairman Pandey

Safeguards in place to avoid speculative activity on electricity futures, says Sebi chairman

SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kant Pandey, Tuhin Kant

Another risk management tool highlighted by the Sebi chief is daily price limits, which will protect investors from sudden and extreme price movements. (Photo: PTI)

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Indian markets open up for electricity derivatives, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Friday said that the regulator has taken steps to ensure that these contracts remain a tool for hedging rather than undue speculation.
 
Speaking at the launch of electricity monthly futures at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, the Sebi chairman highlighted that safeguards have been put in place to ensure that electricity derivatives ‘remain true to their intended purpose’.
 
Electricity futures are financial contracts that allow participants to lock in the price of electricity for a specified future month without involving any physical power delivery.
 
 
“Electricity has been categorised as a highly volatile commodity, thereby attracting a high initial margin requirement. This will discourage undue speculative activity. Additional margins may be imposed in times of heightened volatility,” said Pandey.
 
Another risk management tool highlighted by the Sebi chief is daily price limits, which will protect investors from sudden and extreme price movements. 

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi considers review of categorisation of MF schemes to address overlap

PremiumStartup Policy Forum Launches Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC)

Startup coalition builds IPO runway for 40 firms eyeing $90 bn market

Sebi Whole-Time Member Ananth Narayan

Short-term F&Os denting capital formation: Sebi's Ananth Narayan G

PremiumJane Street, Sebi

Jane Street is a wakeup call for India's financial market reforms

Sebi

Sebi fines Prabhudas Lilladher ₹11 lakh for violating market norms

 
The electricity futures will help players hedge against price volatility and complement the physical power trading. The key participants who will trade these contracts are power generators, distribution companies, power exchanges, end consumers, and other traders.
 
The Sebi chairman said that these contracts will address challenges such as price volatility in spot markets due to demand-supply dynamics, financial stress on discoms which are locked into long-term power purchase agreements, and facilitate investments in power generation infrastructure and renewable energy.
 
Further, discoms will also be able to procure electricity at predictable prices and avoid extreme short-term price fluctuations and their downstream effects on tariffs and subsidies.
 
“Electricity derivatives mark the next phase of India’s power market reforms. As India marches toward its net-zero commitments and a greener grid, a deep and liquid electricity derivatives market will be essential for a reliable, sustainable, and investor-friendly power sector,” noted the Sebi chairman.
 
On the NSE, the trading of electricity futures contracts started on July 14 with a minimum unit trading of 50 MWh (50,000 units of electricity) and a minimum tick size of Rs 1 per MWh. The exchange has also specified norms for open position limits for individual clients, aggregate limits, and initial margin requirements. These contracts will be cash-settled.
 
The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) also launched electricity futures contracts on July 10.
 
Several global exchanges already trade electricity derivatives, including EEX (Europe), PJM (USA), and ICE (UK). 
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court takes over PILs seeking ban on opinion trading platforms

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 501 pts in choppy trade, Nifty at 24,968; SMIDs dip; Banks top drag

cement, cement sector

Cement shares in focus; Sagar, Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement hit 52-week highs

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Anthem Biosciences listing, 7 new issues to track next week

bank, banks

Motilal Oswal picks top bank stocks to buy as sector eyes earnings rebound

Topics : SEBI electricity F&O

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon