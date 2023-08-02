Home / Markets / News / Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on 6 for indulging in non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on 6 for indulging in non-genuine trades

The entities had flouted the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices)

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi has slapped fines totalling Rs 30 lakh on six entities for indulging in non-genuine trade in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

In six separate orders on Monday, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Shrenil L Zaveri, Skyrail Logistics, New Star System Solutions, Seema Didwania, Saroj Devi Bajoria and Pawan Kumar Kejriwal HUF.

The orders came after Sebi observed a large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment of BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volumes on the bourse.

It conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015.

According to Sebi, these six entities were among those who indulged in the execution of reversal trades.

The reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in the normal course of trading, which leads to a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, the markets watchdog said.

The entities had flouted the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

In a separate order, the regulator levied a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on SMC Capitals and Karvy Investor Services for flouting merchant bankers norms.

The penalty is to be paid jointly and severally.

Also Read

Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty on 5 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps fine of Rs 75 lakh on 15 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi levies penalty of Rs 40 lakh on 8 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty on 4 entities for non-genuine trades on BSE

Sebi, APMI jointly set standards for performance audit of PMS players

US rating downgrade by Fitch spooks markets; Sensex, Nifty slump 1.5%

Sensex's yield gap with 10-year US bonds near 0, least since 2008

Sebi brings in uniformity in audit of firm-level performance data

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Topics :SEBIstock market trading

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story