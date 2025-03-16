Home / Markets / News / Sebi to finalise SOP for settlement regulations amid rise in such cases

Sebi to finalise SOP for settlement regulations amid rise in such cases

On the sidelines of a conference in the national capital, Varshney also said Sebi is looking at how to have consistency in applying the settlement formula

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets watchdog Sebi is in discussions to finalise the standard operating procedure for applying settlement regulations for cases amid rising number of settlement matters.

Besides, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking at having uniformity in applying the settlement formula for settling cases.

Sebi Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney on Sunday said the regulator is working on the SOP for applying the settlement regulations.

"It is work in progress... it is in final discussions," he told PTI.

Under Sebi norms, subject to various conditions, a matter can be settled without admitting or denying the facts and conclusions of law.

On the sidelines of a conference in the national capital, Varshney also said Sebi is looking at how to have consistency in applying the settlement formula.

Also Read

Allchem Lifescience files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 190 cr

Sebi expands the scope of unpublished price-sensitive information

Sebi cuts rights issue timeline to 23 days; Edelweiss MF launches debt fund

HDFC Securities settles Sebi case by paying Rs 65 lakh over violations

Sebi issues warning to IIFL Capital over merchant banking due diligence

"Formula also has certain value to be given. Now different people should give same value for same situation in different cases... basically uniformity across cases... we will work on that," he said.

During a session at the conference, he said the interesting thing about Sebi is that when "you come for settlement you pay more than what you end up paying for litigation".

Five years back, he said out of the enforcement orders, 10 per cent used to come for settlement.

Today, 45 per cent of them are coming for settlement, he said during the session a the national conference on the economics of competition law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INOXGFL Group to list INOX Clean Energy in FY26, eyes Rs 5,000 cr IPO

Mcap of 5 most valued firms declines by Rs 93K cr; Infosys, TCS hit hard

FPIs withdraw Rs 30,000 crore from equities in first fortnight in March

US Fed rate decision, tariff moves to shape market trends this week: Report

India's forex kitty jumps sharpest in 2 yrs, rises $15.26 bn to $653.96 bn

Topics :SEBISebi normstax settlement

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story