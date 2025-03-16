Home / Markets / News / INOXGFL Group to list INOX Clean Energy in FY26, eyes Rs 5,000 cr IPO

INOXGFL Group to list INOX Clean Energy in FY26, eyes Rs 5,000 cr IPO

INOX Clean Energy will be the fifth entity of the $12 billion group to be listed on the bourses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 16 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
INOXGFL Group is planning to list INOX Clean Energy on the domestic stock exchanges in the upcoming financial year and garner Rs 5,000 crore from the issue, sources said.

INOX Clean Energy will be the fifth entity of the USD 12 billion group to be listed on the bourses.

"The INOXGFL Group is preparing to take INOX Clean Energy public, aiming to raise 10-15 per cent from the public at a valuation of Rs 50,000 crore (USD 6 billion), industry sources said.

Once completed, the IPO will be among one of the largest fundraising initiatives in the country's private renewable energy sector.

The IPO is expected to hit the market in the third quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, sources said.

Sources also said INOXGFL has appointed five leading investment banks to manage the issue.

An email query sent to INOXGFL Group remained unanswered.

INOX Clean Energy is an integrated renewable platform spanning solar manufacturing, including cells and modules, and an Independent Power Producer (IPP) platform.

The group aims to boost its position in India's renewable energy market with the IPO.

As of now, a total of four companies of INOXGFL Group are listed on the exchanges namely Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, the flagship chemical company developing products for battery materials, Inox Wind Ltd, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines in India; Inox Wind Energy Ltd, the holding company currently undergoing a merger with Inox Wind Ltd; and Inox Green, the listed O&M company of the renewable arm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

