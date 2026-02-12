Sebi to review NSDL root-cause report on tech glitch: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said the regulator will analyse problem areas and issues related to the recent technical glitch at National Securities Depository (NSDL), which lasted several days and disrupted inter-depository settlements.

NSDL will submit a root cause analysis report, which will be examined by Sebi’s Technical Advisory Committee. The depository faced system issues in the first week of February, leading to settlement disruptions that were resolved after nearly four days.

“Sebi was completely monitoring all through and the second stage, of course, is that whenever such glitches occur, a detailed analysis is done after the root cause analysis. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken — short term, medium term, long term — is done, including whether vendors must be asked to do something more or whether something has to be redone because there are sometimes these legacy software systems where some glitches may come because of the growing nature of the market,” Pandey said.