Sebi's Valid UPI rollout faces hurdles as advisors struggle with handles

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) initiative to introduce “Valid” UPI handles for market intermediaries from 1 October is running into operational hurdles, with a large number of research analysts and investment advisors yet to secure their handles.

In June, Sebi mandated a new UPI format with the suffix “@valid” for all registered intermediaries to prevent fraud and impersonation. The initiative aims to ensure that investors transfer funds only to authorised entities, as banks will issue the handles exclusively to intermediaries verified on Sebi’s system.

Several intermediaries have flagged issues such as mismatches between names on Sebi’s Intermediary Portal (SI Portal) and bank records, limited awareness among bank staff about the process, and the absence of several banks from the approved list.

“Our entity’s name is different on Sebi’s Intermediary Portal. Since banks verify names from that portal before issuing handles, our application is stuck. We have raised this with Sebi,” a research analyst told Business Standard. An industry participant estimated that nearly 25 per cent of investment advisors are yet to have their UPI handles validated. “Investment advisors come under BSE’s supervision, and their names do not appear on Sebi’s SI portal. While BSE advised us to approach our banks directly, most branches had little clarity. Applications are pending and email queries to banks remain unanswered,” an investment advisor said, adding that several banks were missing from the exchange’s approved list.

BSE has since taken up the matter “on a war footing” and is following up with intermediaries individually, according to another advisor. Sebi recently held a webinar with around 600 participants to address concerns. However, several issues remain unresolved, with the regulator asking intermediaries to submit queries over email for further clarification. Some industry participants noted that the absence of valid UPI handles may not cause immediate disruption, as many clients prefer other payment modes when transacting with advisors. The new UPI IDs will follow formats such as abc.bkr@validhdfc or xyz.mf@validhdfc. For easier recognition, they will also carry a white thumbs-up icon inside a green triangle. Banks are required to issue the handles only after matching intermediary details with Sebi’s portal.