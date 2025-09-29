Home / Markets / News / Indian Rupee reverses early gains to close lower; ends at 88.75/$

Indian Rupee reverses early gains to close lower; ends at 88.75/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed four paise lower at 88.75 on Monday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee reversed early gains to end weaker on Monday as Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins their meeting.
 
The domestic currency closed four paise lower at 88.75 on Monday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.67 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.79 last week. 
 
The rupee has come under pressure due to reduced RBI intervention, global dollar strength, and steep visa fee hikes, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
Continued capital outflows and geopolitical developments are expected to keep the currency under pressure, he said. The upcoming RBI policy meeting on 1 October is likely to influence both the rupee and government bond movements, he said.  
 
 
The premiums for rupee were steady with near term falling to 2 per cent while 1 year fell to 2.32 per cent, Bhansali said. "The range for rupee tomorrow is expected at 88.50 to 89.00."
  The MPC is expected to maintain the status quo at its October meeting, scheduled for September 29-October 1, according to a Business Standard poll. The domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged in August, following a 50-basis-point (bp) cut in June. Earlier, the panel had reduced the rate by 25 bps each in February and April after holding it steady for 11 consecutive meetings.  
 
Meanwhile, the Dollar index fell after posting two consecutive weeks of gains, with investors' focus now on the non-farm payrolls data later this week. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.19 per cent at 97.96.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell over 1 per cent amid reports that Opec+ considered a larger November supply hike. Brent crude price was down 1.41 per cent at 69.14 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.66 per cent at 64.63 per barrel, as of 3:35 PM IST. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty flat; oil & gas, PSB stocks gain

Has the GST reform-led stock market rally turned into a bull trap?

Usha Martin surges 5%, hits new high; Axis Securities sees more upside

NFO alert! Motilal Oswal MF launches Consumption Fund; check details here

Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 3% as firm secures major PSU bank deal

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent oilCommodity Exchange

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story