The domestic currency closed four paise lower at 88.75 on Monday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.67 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.79 last week.

The rupee has come under pressure due to reduced RBI intervention, global dollar strength, and steep visa fee hikes, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty flat; oil & gas, PSB stocks gain Continued capital outflows and geopolitical developments are expected to keep the currency under pressure, he said. The upcoming RBI policy meeting on 1 October is likely to influence both the rupee and government bond movements, he said.

The premiums for rupee were steady with near term falling to 2 per cent while 1 year fell to 2.32 per cent, Bhansali said. "The range for rupee tomorrow is expected at 88.50 to 89.00." The MPC is expected to maintain the status quo at its October meeting, scheduled for September 29-October 1, according to a Business Standard poll. The domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged in August, following a 50-basis-point (bp) cut in June. Earlier, the panel had reduced the rate by 25 bps each in February and April after holding it steady for 11 consecutive meetings. The MPC is expected to maintain the status quo at its October meeting, scheduled for September 29-October 1, according to a Business Standard poll. The domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged in August, following a 50-basis-point (bp) cut in June. Earlier, the panel had reduced the rate by 25 bps each in February and April after holding it steady for 11 consecutive meetings.