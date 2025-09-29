NFO alert! Motilal Oswal MF launches Consumption Fund; check details here

According to MOMF, the fund will focus on high-growth pockets of the consumption theme, including organised retail, digital services enabling consumption, financial services financing this consumption growth, and select segments within durables and apparel.

During NFO and on a continuous basis, the minimum lump sum investment is ₹500 with additional amounts in multiples of ₹1. For SIP, the minimum instalment starts at ₹100 daily or ₹500 for weekly, fortnightly, and monthly frequencies.

An exit load of 1 per cent will apply if units are redeemed within three months from the date of allotment. However, no exit load will be charged for redemptions made after three months.

Prateek Agrawal, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Motilal Oswal AMC, said India's consumption patterns are evolving beyond basic needs, reflecting changes in the upper-middle class and their growing demand for a wider range of goods and services.