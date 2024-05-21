Home / Markets / News / Sell smallcap, midcap stocks; markets will offer buy-on-dip opportunities: UBS

Sell smallcap, midcap stocks; markets will offer buy-on-dip opportunities: UBS

Among sectors, UBS prefers domestic-linked sectors such as automobiles, consumer durables, industrials / infrastructure, utilities, and real estate

UBS
PremiumWeb Exclusive
UBS
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The sharp run in the Indian smallcap and midcap stocks in the last few months has made analysts at UBS cautious on these two market segments. In a recent note, they suggested investor’s book profit in small-and mid-cap stocks and stick to the safety of their large-cap peers.

A sustained bull market rally in equities, earnings growth catch-up with large-caps, and strong momentum in institutional equity inflows, UBS said, have widened the outperformance of small-cap and midcap companies in India over large-caps in the last couple of years. 

ALSO READ: Nifty Midcap index at new high; Dixon, Endurance, JSW Infra soar up to 14%

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


During this period, small-caps and midcaps, it suggests, have significantly re-rated while the valuation differentials versus large-caps have also steepened towards historical peak levels.

On an absolute basis, the 12-month forward price-earnings (P/E) of the Nifty Midcap 100 index has risen to 30x (2x in last ten years), UBS said, and is more than 2 standard deviations above its ten-year average, while the 12-month forward P/E of Nifty Smallcap 100 index has risen to 20.3x (1.8x in last ten years), closer to 2 standard deviations above its ten-year average.

“On a relative basis, large-cap valuation differentials currently stand above +2 standard deviations for mid-caps and above +1 standard deviation for small-cap stocks. Following this rally, we turn cautious on smallcap and midcap stocks, as we believe that current valuations are running ahead of fundamentals for these companies. We recommend investors take profits in small-cap and mid-cap stocks and increase exposure to large-caps,” wrote Premal Kamdar of UBS in a recent note.

ALSO READ: CLSA's $1.2-trillion small, midcap stock bets: Check top India stock picks

Large-caps stocks, on the other hand, UBS said, are relatively better placed due to superior earnings growth as well as higher profitability (better ROE versus small-and midcaps), and remain relatively less sensitive to higher oil prices. 

Midcap, largecap valuation

The key risk to this view, UBS cautions, is the sustenance of higher equity inflows into small-and mid-caps and stronger earnings growth despite higher crude oil prices.

Strong run

At the bourses, meanwhile, calendar year 2023 (CY23) was a stupendous year for the Indian midcap and small-cap universe. 

The Nifty Smallcap 250 index surged 48.1 per cent in CY23 as compared to 43.7 per cent rise in the Nifty Midcap 150 index and 20 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index, ACE Equity data shows.

ALSO READ: These 5 smallcap stocks zoomed up to 20% on the BSE

And this bull-run in the mid-and small-cap stocks has continued well into CY24 with the NSE Nifty Midcap 150 index hitting a record high of 19,222.60 in intra-day trades last week. The index breached its previous high of 19,064 hit on May 3, 2024. 

What to buy and sell?

Lok Sabha 2024 election-related volatility amid rich valuations, UBS believes, is likely to keep the market sentiment in check. However, a market correction, if any, it said, is unlikely to be deep and prolonged as the combination of resilient macro, healthy corporate earnings, and robust equity inflows should limit downside.

“The markets will offer buy-on-dip opportunities, in our view. We expect low-teen upside for the Nifty 50 by March 2025. Key risks for Indian markets are elections (political instability leads to higher volatility), a delay in the start of the US rate cut cycle (higher-for-longer interest rates), and geopolitical shocks (surge in crude oil prices),” Kamdar wrote.

ALSO READ: 42% smallcaps delivered negative absolute returns in Dec-March 2024

Among sectors, UBS prefers domestic-linked sectors such as automobiles, consumer durables, industrials / infrastructure, utilities, and real estate. 

These sectors, UBS said, provide good long-term growth visibility led by strong order books, stable margins, and healthy balance sheets, over export-linked sectors (like IT, chemicals, and metals and mining) that are still vulnerable to uncertainty in the global growth outlook.

Also Read

Eicher Motors rallies 4% after UBS upgrades stock to 'Buy', sees 29% upside

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

UBS upgrades TCS to 'Buy', sees 15% upside in stock; here's why

5 reasons why the fall in mid, smallcaps in 2024 is not similar to 2018

Top investing strategies from UBS if Iran-Israel geopolitical woes flare

Asia stocks slip as investors await Fed meeting to gauge possible rate cut

Stocks to watch on May 21: Oil India, India Cements, Signature Global

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts, Nifty below 22,500 in broad-based selling

Nifty levels, Q4 result, IPOs: Things to know before Opening Bell on May 21

TCS, ONGC, SAIL, Ujjivan SFB, Trident among nine stocks to track on May 21

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Midcap smallcapMidcap smallcap stocksBSE MidcapSmallcap indexBSE MidCap BSE SmallCapBSE smallcapBSE Smallcap indexUBS IndiaUBS SecuritiesLok Sabha electionsstock market tradingIndian equity markets

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story