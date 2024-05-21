Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts, Nifty below 22,500 in broad-based selling

Bharat Electronics up 9%, m-cap crosses Rs 2 trillion on healthy Q4 results
Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) hit a new high of Rs 282, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The surge came on the back of strong Q4 results. BEL's profit after tax (PAT) jumped 30.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,783 crore for March quarter (Q4FY24). READ MORE
9:45 AM
Q4 results impact: Delhivery
9:39 AM
Glenmark, BeiGene ink pact for marketing & distribution of Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India
9:37 AM
Q4 results impact: ONGC
9:33 AM
Can global Big Tech companies afford to ignore the Indian market?
New battle lines are being drawn in the world of technology. On one side are the global Big Tech companies: Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon, who oppose the draft Digital Competition Bill, an ex-ante legislation to control the growing concentration of market power, and supplement the Competition Act. READ MORE
9:32 AM
Coforge announces launch of Copilot Innovation Hub
Coforge announces the launch of Copilot Innovation Hub in collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate enterprise adoption of Generative AI
9:28 AM
Asia stocks slip as investors await Fed meeting to gauge possible rate cut
Asian stocks drifted lower while the dollar held firm on Tuesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting to gauge the timing and extent of possible interest rate cuts this year. READ MORE
9:24 AM
Nifty Metal top gainer sector-wise
9:23 AM
Broader markets trading lower
9:21 AM
Index heatmap check
9:18 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 0.25% lower at 73,822.34
9:17 AM
Opening bell: Nifty opens 0.10% lower
Nifty50 starts off the day on a lower note, down 0.10 per cent.
9:09 AM
Nifty down 0.43% at 22,404.55 levels in pre-open trade
Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, May 21, 2024: Equity markets were trading lower on Tuesday amid broad-based selling. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 73,845 levels, down 161 points or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 22,458, down 44 points or 0.19 per cent.
Nestle India, HUL, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, TCS, and HCL Tech were leading the list of losers on the benchmarks.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices were also edging lower by 0.14 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index gained the most, up 1.33 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG, and IT led the laggards (down 0.65 per cent, and 0.55 per cent, respectively).