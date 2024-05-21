Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts, Nifty below 22,500 in broad-based selling

Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, May 21, 2024: Equity markets were trading lower on Tuesday amid broad-based selling. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 73,845 levels, down 161 points or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 22,458, down 44 points or 0.19 per cent.

Nestle India, HUL, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, TCS, and HCL Tech were leading the list of losers on the benchmarks.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices were also edging lower by 0.14 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index gained the most, up 1.33 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG, and IT led the laggards (down 0.65 per cent, and 0.55 per cent, respectively).