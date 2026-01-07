Senco Gold share rallies 13%, hits 3-month high on 51% Q3 revenue growth

Senco Gold share price today: Senco Gold share price rose nearly 13 per cent today, hitting an over three-month high, after the jewellery maker reported stellar revenue growth for the third quarter of the current financial year(Q3FY26). The scrip jumped 12.57 per cent to ₹368.40, the highest level since September 23, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Senco Gold saw its 9.8 million shares change hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far on Wednesday. The stock was trading 11.26 per cent higher at ₹359.75 as of 10:05 AM, as compared to a 0.14 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50. Why did Senco Gold share price rise today? Senco Gold share price increased after the jeweller posted stellar revenue growth and affirmed its growth guidance for the current financial year.

Senco Gold reported that its standalone revenue rose 51 per cent Y-o-Y in December quarter (Q3FY26), compared to 6.5 per cent Y–o–Y revenue growth rate recorded in the second quarter of the present financial year (Q2FY26). In the first nine months of the financial year 2026 (9MFY26), Senco Gold's revenue growth rate stands at 31 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in an exchange filing. The topline growth also includes same-store sales growth of 21 per cent. Targeted festive campaigns, new design launches, and intense customer engagement during Dhanteras, Diwali, and the wedding season supported the growth rate, the company said.

Further, it strengthened its presence during the third quarter with the opening of four new franchise showrooms. With this, the total number of showrooms is now 196. "Senco Gold is confident in achieving over 25 per cent Y–o–Y revenue growth rate target for the financial year 2026, given it has already achieved growth of 31 per cent Y–o–Y in the first nine months. The company will also likely achieve the target to open 20 new showrooms in the current financial year," the management said. Senco Gold is well prepared to take advantage of the upcoming wedding season, Valentine's Day, and International Women’s Day. The jeweller is also targeting growth in the subdued category with curated collections.