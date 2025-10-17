Sensex, Nifty hit 52-week highs amid strong institutional buying

Indian equity benchmarks climbed to their highest levels in a year on Friday, lifted by gains in banking heavyweights and Reliance Industries, as strong institutional buying and expectations of a possible Reserve Bank of India rate cut boosted sentiment.

The Sensex ended the session at 83,952, up 484 points (0.6 per cent), while the Nifty 50 index settled at 25,710, 125 points (0.5 per cent) higher. Both indices hit 52-week high during the day, marking their third straight week of gains. Sensex advanced 1.8 per cent and Nifty jumped 1.7 per cent this week.

Sensex was 2.2 per cent shy of its all-time high, and Nifty was 1.9 per cent below its record peak on Friday.