Sensex, Nifty surge 1.5% in strongest trading session in six weeks

Indian equity benchmarks rose for the second straight day, climbing up to 1.5 per cent on Tuesday—the sharpest single-day gain since February 4.

Robust buying in financial and consumer discretionary stocks fuelled the surge.

The rally aligned with upbeat global sentiment, spurred by stronger-than-expected retail sales in the US and China. Also, the weakening of the US dollar against most global currencies boosted risk appetite.

The BSE Sensex soared 1,131 points, or 1.5 per cent, to close at 75,301, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 1.4 per cent to 22,834—its highest level in nearly a month.

Broader markets outperformed, with midcap and smallcap indices posting their best gains since March 5.

The Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 2.2 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 2.7 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms swelled by Rs 7 trillion, reclaiming the Rs 400 trillion mark.

Major Asian markets, including Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, closed higher on Tuesday. European markets traded in positive territory, following gains in the US on Monday.

Since its recent lows, the Nifty has rebounded by roughly 4 per cent.

Experts suggest the market may have bottomed out, though they caution that volatility could persist.

“The worst seems behind us in terms of economic growth and earnings, with prices having corrected significantly. Still, we anticipate a gradual recovery amid near-term volatility, driven by elevated domestic exposure to small and midcaps and global uncertainties, particularly around potential reciprocal tariffs that could hit India hard,” noted Sunil Koul, emerging market equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Morgan Stanley, in a recent note, signalled “strong buy territory”, with chief India equity strategist Ridham Desai writing, “Valuations are the most attractive since the Covid pandemic. The market has overlooked the RBI’s policy shift, a robust government Budget, and other positives since early February. India’s low-beta profile makes it a standout in today’s uncertain macro environment.”

Experts also predict a potential easing of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling.

“The worst of FPI outflows may be over. With the dollar peaking and US policies denting sentiment, capital could flow back to emerging markets if earnings growth and valuations align,” said Shridatta Bhandwaldar, head of equities at Canara Robeco AMC.

All sectoral indices ended higher on Tuesday. Nifty Bank gained nearly 2 per cent, while Nifty Auto, Media, Metal, and Realty each surged over 2 per cent.

Among Sensex stocks, Zomato led with a 7.1 per cent jump, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors. Only four stocks, including Bajaj Finserv, closed in the red.

The market breadth was strong, with 2,766 stocks advancing and 1,276 declining.