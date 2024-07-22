Shakti Pumps stock locks in 5% upper circuit post robust Q1 earnings

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shares of Shakti Pumps were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 4,095.10 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Shares of Shakti Pumps were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 4,095.10 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. 

This came after the company on Saturday announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY25. Shakti Pumps (India) reported a net profit of Rs. 92.66 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, (Q1FY25) compared to Rs. 89.64 crores for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24). In Q1FY24, the company had posted a net profit of Rs. 1 crore.

Total income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, stood at Rs. 570.52 crores, down from Rs. 610.13 crores reported in the previous quarter (March 31, 2024). In contrast, total income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was Rs. 113.60 crores.

In Q1FY25, Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) amounted to Rs. 135.9 crores, a significant increase from Rs. 7.9 crores reported in Q1FY24. The Ebitda margin for Q1FY25 was 23.9 per cent, up from 7.0 per cent in Q1FY24. This improvement was primarily attributed to economies of scale and increased execution efficiency.

“We continue to maintain a healthy order book of approximately Rs. 2,000 Crores as on 30th June 2024, which is expected to be implemented in the next 15 months. We are also optimistic about the prospective order inflow from various states in the upcoming quarters, which we believe will contribute significantly to our growth trajectory. Additionally, we continue to witness a strong momentum in the export market, which is contributing positively to our growth,” said Dinesh Patidar, Chairman, 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,204.57 crore, according to BSE. The company’s shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 66.70 times with an earning per share of Rs 58.47.

The shares of the company have soared 184 per cent in the last six months, while skyrocketing 285 per cent in the last one year. 

Shakti Pumps specialises in manufacturing submersible pumps designed for domestic, industrial, horticultural, and agricultural applications.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

