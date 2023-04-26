Home / Markets / News / Shares of Gujarat PSUs in demand; GMDC, GSFC, GACL rally up to 10%

Shares of Gujarat PSUs in demand; GMDC, GSFC, GACL rally up to 10%

Gujarat government on Tuesday has announced a new policy for minimum level of dividend distribution and bonus shares to shareholders for listed companies and PSUs of the state.

Deepak KorgaonkarPuneet Wadhwa Mumbai / New Delhi
Shares of Gujarat PSUs in demand; GMDC, GSFC, GACL rally up to 10%

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of the listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) based in Gujarat gained up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, after the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a new policy for minimum level of dividend distribution and bonus shares to shareholders of listed companies and PSUs of the state.  
Analysts believe the move though appears to be milking the companies for dividend, will eventually create shareholder value and improve the sentiment of these stocks at the bourses. Since these companies may not have immediate aggressive capital expenditure (capex) plans, the cash in their books can be put to good use, they said.  
“Though it may seem that the government is milking them for dividends, it will eventually benefit all the shareholders. These companies are on a strong fundamental footing, but have traditionally been low dividend payers. The move will improve shareholder value and improve market sentiment. Overall, it is a positive step that will keep interest of investors alive in these counters,” said A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.  
Among the lot, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rallied 10 per cent to Rs 146.80 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL) (Rs 83.65), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) (Rs 139.20) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (GACL) (Rs 687.55) rallied up to 8 per cent each.  
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) (Rs 567.70), Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) (Rs 280.70) and Gujarat Gas (Rs 465) were up in the range of 1 per cent to 5 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 60,113 at 09:21 AM.  
Gujarat, according to reports, has mandated a minimum of 30 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) or 5 per cent of net worth, whichever is higher to be a minimum level of dividend declared for shareholders. However, only the minimum level and maximum permissible level of dividend should be declared.  
For the buyback of shares, every state PSU having a net worth of at least Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balance of Rs 1,000 crore have been mandated to exercise the option to buy back their own shares. In the case of bonus shares, state PSUs that have defined reserve and surplus equal to or more than 10 times their paid-up equity share capital are required to issue bonus shares to their shareholders.  
In case of splitting of shares, Gujarat has mandated splitting of shares where the market price or book value of state PSUs’ shares exceeds 50 times of its value, provided its existing face value of a share is more than Re 1.  
The dividend track record of most of these Gujarat-based companies has been nothing much to write home about. In fiscal 2021-22 (FY22), for instance, only GNFC and Gujarat Alkalies paid a dividend of Rs 10 per share. GSFC, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Gas and Gujarat Industrial Power paid a miniscule dividend of around Rs 2 per share, data shows.  
G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research & Advisory, too, gave a thumbs-up to the development and said the move will go a long way in creating value for all stakeholders.  
"Gujarat-based companies are mostly into fertiliser & chemical manufacturing and may not have immediate capital expenditure (capex) plans as well. The move will see these companies utilise idle cash in generating wealth for their investors, including the government. Fundamentally, too, they remain on a strong footing. Overall, a win-win both for the companies and the investors," he said.

Also Read

Fertilizer shares in focus: RCF, GNFC, GSFC, NFL, Chambal surge up to 12%

GNFC, Deepak Fertilisers can soar up to 35%, hint charts; avoid Chambal

Petronet LNG books highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,181 crore in Q3

Extensive exploration programme to find minerals stepped up in Rajasthan

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices outrun; hotel, cement stocks surge

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

Nifty Auto likely to exhibit range-bound trade; FMCG seems overbought

Sebi issues notices to Essel's Amit Goenka, 7 others in fund diversion case

Topics :Buzzing stocksGMDCGSFCMarket trendsstock market tradingGujarat governmentDividend policyStock Split

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story