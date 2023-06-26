Shares of Shree Cement decline nearly 6% amid tax survey reports

After dropping to a low of ~22,601 apiece, shares of the cement maker ended at ~23,665, down ~1,480 or 5.9 per cent, over its previous close.

Shares of Shree Cement ended nearly 6 per cent lower on Monday after the company said that the income tax (I-T) department surveyed its premises. In intraday trade, the stock dropped more than 10 per cent, its biggest fall since March 2020.