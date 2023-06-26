Home / Markets / News / Shares of Shree Cement decline nearly 6% amid tax survey reports

Shares of Shree Cement decline nearly 6% amid tax survey reports

Shree Cement added that it will update the stock exchange in case there is any material impact resulting from the survey

BloombergBS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Shares of Shree Cement ended nearly 6 per cent lower on Monday after the company said that the income tax (I-T) department surveyed its premises. In intraday trade, the stock dropped more than 10 per cent, its biggest fall since March 2020.
After dropping to a low of ~22,601 apiece, shares of the cement maker ended at ~23,665, down ~1,480 or 5.9 per cent, over its previous close.

The development happened after some news reports alleged that the Kolkata-based cement manufacturer could have evaded taxes worth ~23,000 crore. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Shree Cement follows the highest corporate governance standards and is fully aware of its responsibility. The survey initiated by the Income Tax Department is ongoing and the company is extending its full cooperation. We believe that the news-item appearing in the media is baseless and speculative in nature,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Shree Cement added that it will update the stock exchange in case there is any material impact resulting from the survey.

Also Read

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Shree Cement plunges 10%; hits 5-month low amid ongoing Income Tax survey

Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore

Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, capex push

Star Cement soars 11%, nears 52-week high on heavy volumes

Wealth management firms go beyond metros to tap post-Covid surge in demand

ICICI Securities surges 10% on buyback plan, valuation hits Rs 20,000 cr

Recession risk, rate rises drive down private equity deals to 4-yr low

Parag Milk soars 15%; hits 52-week high after pvt fund buys stake

PolicyBazaar hits fresh 52-week high; stock nearly doubles from 52-week low

Topics :Shree Cement

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story