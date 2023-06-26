Home / Markets / News / ICICI Securities surges 10% on buyback plan, valuation hits Rs 20,000 cr

ICICI Securities surges 10% on buyback plan, valuation hits Rs 20,000 cr

Board to meet on July 29 over proposal; Drone maker Ideaforge Tech's IPO subscribed 3x on heavy retail interest

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Shares of ICICI Securities, the investment banking and broking arm of ICICI Bank, soared more than 10 per cent after the company made public its delisting proposal. The company’s board will meet on June 29 to discuss the proposal. Shares of ICICI Securities rose 10.4 per cent to close at Rs 622, valuing the firm at Rs 20,000 crore. At present, ICICI Bank holds 74.85 per cent stake in the company. The private sector lender will have to attempt to buy the remaining 25.15 per cent stake in order to take ICICI Securities private, which is valued at Rs 5,000 crore currently. However, delisting bids in India are often expensive and favour the public shareholders. ICICI Securities got listed in 2018 after selling shares at Rs 520 apiece in the IPO, which had failed to garner full subscription.
Ideaforge Tech IPO subscribed 3x

Drone manufacturer Ideaforge Technology’s IPO received bids for nearly three times the number of shares on offer on Monday, the first day of the issue. The retail investor portion of the IPO was subscribed over 10 times, while  high networth individuals (HNIs) bought 3.5 times the number of shares on offer. The employee quota was subscribed nearly 7 times. The institutional investor portion has seen only a few bids so far. On Friday, Ideaforge had raised Rs 255 crore from anchor investors, which included Pinebridge, Nomura, Tata AIG, Invesco, Axis MF were among the anchor investors. IdeaForge is looking to issue new shares worth Rs 240 crore in the IPO, which will also see Rs 327 crore worth of secondary sale.

Also Read

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Drone manufacturing firm ideaForge raises Rs 255 cr from anchor investors

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Recession risk, rate rises drive down private equity deals to 4-yr low

Parag Milk soars 15%; hits 52-week high after pvt fund buys stake

PolicyBazaar hits fresh 52-week high; stock nearly doubles from 52-week low

Bajaj Auto, Tata Comm: Trading strategies for stocks turning ex-dividend

Steel Strips Wheels hits record high, surges 9% on healthy growth outlook

Topics :ICICI SecuritiesICICI Bank IPO Indiadrone industry

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story