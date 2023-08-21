RIL, ONGC, M&M: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day

Shares of Reliance Industries will be in spotlight on Monday post listing of the Jio Financial Services. Likewise, Titan Company, which intends to acquire 27 per cent stake in its subsidiary CaratLane Trading and Mahindra & Mahindra showcasing intention to inspect select SVU products will be on the radar.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Kec International will be in focus regards to extension in exploration and new orders, respectively.