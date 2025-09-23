Shilpa Medicare hits 5% upper circuit; here's what sparked the rally today

Shilpa Medicare share price: Pharmaceutical firm Pharmaceutical firm Shilpa Medicare share price was in demand in an overall muted session, with the scrip hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹858.10 per share.

At 1:30 PM, Shilpa Medicare shares continued to trade 2.04 per cent higher at ₹833.95 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 82,149.35 levels.

Why did Shilpa Medicare share price rise today?

Shilpa Medicare shares gained after the company said it has received Initial Authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its Rivaroxaban Orodispersible Films (10 mg, 15 mg and 20 mg), paving the way for final marketing approval in Europe.

In an exchange filing, Shilpa Medicare said, “This is to inform you that Shilpa Medicare Limited, headquartered at Raichur, Karnataka, India, has received the Initial Authorisation from European Medicine Agency (EMA), recommending the grant of the final Marketing Authorization for Shilpa Medicare’s medicinal product, Rivaroxaban 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg Orodispersible Films.” Rivaroxaban, an anticoagulant used to prevent blood clotting, treats conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and also helps reduce risks of heart attack and stroke. Shilpa’s version, developed as an orodispersible film (ODF), is bioequivalent to Bayer AG’s innovator brand Xarelto, and is designed to improve patient compliance, particularly among the elderly.

The total European market for oral Rivaroxaban formulations is estimated at around $2.5 billion. Track Stock Market Live Updates The product will be manufactured at Shilpa’s Unit VI facility in Dabaspet, Karnataka, which is already approved by the USFDA, EMA and UK’s MHRA. This also marks the company’s third prescription ODF approval in Europe. Shilpa Medicare Q1 results Shilpa Medicare reported a robust set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), with net profit surging to ₹46.8 crore from ₹14 crore a year ago (Q1FY25). Revenue rose 9.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹321.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹292.5 crore in Q1FY25. At the operating level, Ebitda jumped 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91.7 crore from ₹73.4 crore. Operating margins (OPM), also known as Ebitda margin, improved to 28.5 per cent from 25 per cent in the year-ago period.