Home / Markets / News / Sebi, RBI in talks to ease entry processes for foreign investors in India

Sebi, RBI in talks to ease entry processes for foreign investors in India

The changes would include fewer and standardised documentation and less scrutiny on investors that are already regulated in other countries

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap
Overseas investors have sold a net $10 billion in Indian equities and bonds so far in 2025, with selling intensifying in July and August because of muted corporate earnings and US tariffs
Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's markets regulator and its central bank are in advanced discussions to ease entry processes for new overseas investors, four sources said, at a time when foreign flows into the economy remain weak.

The changes would include fewer and standardised documentation and less scrutiny on investors that are already regulated in other countries. That will reduce the time taken to register in India to 30-60 days from nearly six months, bringing them in line with global standards, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter. They declined to be named as discussions are private.

Email queries sent to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India were not answered.

"To facilitate the ease of investments by foreign investors in India we are engaging with various stakeholders to streamline the know your customer norms across the regulators," Tuhin Kanta Pandey, India markets regulator chairman, said last week, without elaborating.

The proposed changes come at a time when India faces harsh trade tariffs from the US, leading to uncertainty for the economy and its markets.

Overseas investors have sold a net $10 billion in Indian equities and bonds so far in 2025, with selling intensifying in July and August because of muted corporate earnings and US tariff concerns.

Top Indian regulatory officials have met over 200 global asset managers across Europe, Asia and the US in the last five months to seek feedback on ways to make Indian markets more accessible, two of the four sources said.

Separately a delegation of investors from six countries met officials at the RBI, Sebi, exchanges and finance ministry in India earlier this month, the two added.

As part of the changes, the central bank will match Sebi's more liberal documentation needs for regulated overseas pooled funds, such as insurance and mutual funds, which are considered to be low-risk, the sources said.

"In 2019, Sebi had eased documentary requirements for regulated public retail funds brought them at par with government-owned funds. A similar relaxation has not been done by RBI yet," said one of the sources.

RBI will also align norms for foreign investors to open bank accounts with Sebi's registration requirements, a second source said.

At present, RBI requires banks to follow a risk-based assessment which includes seeking a declaration on the source of funds and proof of identity, among other requirements.

Sebi has also recently lauched a website for foreign investors, and is exploring whether it could allow them to submit registration documents directly, said one of the four sources.

"Both Sebi and RBI have been very responsive and pro-active this year in finding ways to make it easy for foreign investors to invest in India," said Eugenie Shen, managing director, Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association, a lobbyist for offshore investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GK Energy IPO closes today; subscription surpasses 16x, GMP up 13%

7 reasons why Motilal Oswal says 'Buy' again on AU SFB; stock price up 4%

Stock Market LIVE: D-St recovers losses; Sensex down 50 pts; SMIDs slide; Auto, PSBs lead comeback

Smallcap auto ancillary stock Belrise zooms 81% vs issue price in 4 months

CarTrade Tech rises 4% on recording 74% traffic on first day of Navratri

Topics :SEBIReserve Bank of IndiaSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaForeign investorsMarketsOverseas InvestorsRBI

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story