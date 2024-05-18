Home / Markets / News / Shipping Corporation of India share falls 4% on weak Q4 performance

Shipping Corporation of India share falls 4% on weak Q4 performance

Shipping Corporation of India's profit dropped 19 per cent to Rs 307 crore in Q4FY24, from 380 crore in Q4FY23

Shipping Corporation of India
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SCI stock falls: Vessels operator Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) shares fell as much as 3.62 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 226.25 per share, on Saturday.

The drop came after the company announced a weak set of fourth quarter results of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24) results. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Shipping Corporation of India’s profit dropped 19 per cent to Rs 307 crore in Q4FY24, from 380 crore in Q4FY23. 

However, revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 1,413 crore, from Rs 1,420 crore. Ebitda also decreased to Rs 407 crore, from Rs 465 crore.

SCI’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit fell 12.3 per cent to Rs 406 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year 2024, from Rs 463 crore a year ago.

Its Ebitda margin, meanwhile, came in at 28.8 per cent, from 32.7 per cent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The dividend, if declared, would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

SCI is a shipping company operating break-bulk services, international container services, liquid/dry bulk services, offshore services, passenger services. Additionally, the SCI manages and manages a large number of vessels on behalf of various government departments and organisations.

The market capitalisation of SCI is Rs 10,853.12 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 290.60 while its 52-week low is Rs 93.7. At 10:38 AM, shares of SCI were trading 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 233 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.06 per cent at 73,959 levels.

Also Read

India-Iran Chabahar port deal: Time to bet on Indian shipping stocks?

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Delhivery down 3% as Co slips into red in Q4 after reporting profit in Q3

Pfizer share surges 3% on strong Q4 performance

Kirloskar Ferrous stock hits lower circuit after Q4 net plunges 81%

Zydus Lifesciences stock rallies 5%; hits record high on robust Q4 results

Sobha stock price drop! Shares fall 5% as Q4 profit falls 86% YoY

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksbuzzing stockShipping Corporation of IndiaShipping CorporationBSE NSEQ4 ResultsBSE NSE equityMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story