Home / Markets / News / Sobha stock price drop! Shares fall 5% as Q4 profit falls 86% YoY

Sobha stock price drop! Shares fall 5% as Q4 profit falls 86% YoY

Sobha stock price: Sobha Ltd's total income also fell 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 791.25 crore from Rs 1,240.14 crore

Sobha Metercube
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Sobha Ltd fell 4.9 per cent to Rs 1,769.45 apiece on the BSE on Saturday, during the markets' special trading session, after the real estate company reported weak set of results for the March quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24).

On Friday, May 17, Sobha Ltd reported a 85.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) slide in Q4 net profit at Rs 7.02 crore as against Rs 48.57 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Sobha Ltd's total income also fell 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 791.25 crore from Rs 1,240.14 crore.

The number missed Street's estimates. Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 52.1 crore for the quarter, while revenue was pegged at Rs 1,180.8 crore.

Consolidated Ebitda declined 46.5 per cent on year to Rs 62.1 crore as against an Ebitda of Rs 115.7 crore reported last year, and Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 143.6 crore.

Margins contracted 150 bps to 8.1 per cent versus 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y. It also missed Street's estimate of 12.2 per cent.

During the year, Sobha Ltd launched six residential projects and registered a growth of 27.8 per cent to Rs 6,644 crore in terms of sales booking. Total sales value, meanwhile, went up just 2.8 per cent to Rs 1,504 crore during the quarter.

Net debt stood at Rs 1,262 crore as of March 2024, as against Rs 1,640 crore in the previous fiscal.

At 9:40 AM, Sobha Ltd stock price was off lows, down 1.3 per cent to Rs 1,838.45 per share as against 0.17 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Over the past one month, Sobha stock price has surged over 10 per cent, while it has zoomed 108 per cent in six months.

By comparison, the benchmark Sensex was up 13 per cent in six months.

Also Read

Q4FY24: Lupin, Godrej Consumer among 54 firms to report results on May 6

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Q4 results today: NHPC, ZEEL, Pfizer among 116 firms to post earnings today

JSW Steel Q4 results: Net profit declines nearly 65% to Rs 1,299 crore

Marico Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 318 cr, revenue rises 1.7%

Shares of Zee Ent zoom over 5% on delivering profits in Q4, rising revenues

Dr Reddy's, Phoenix Mills, NHPC among 12 stocks to watch on Saturday,May 18

Stocks to Watch, May 18: Vodafone Idea, ZEE, Delhivery, Sobha, Zydus Life

Stock Market Special Trading Session LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, SmallCap index rises 1%

Dow tops 40K, Gift Nifty at 22550; What's moving the stock market on May 18

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksSobha LtdMarkets

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story