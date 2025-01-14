Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Shoppers Stop Q3 results: PAT rises 41% to Rs 52.23 cr, revenue grows 11.5%

Shoppers Stop Q3 results: PAT rises 41% to Rs 52.23 cr, revenue grows 11.5%

Spending on beauty and lifestyle products surged during India's festive season between October and December, which typically accounts for the bulk of retailers' annual sales

q3

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Shoppers Stop Ltd posted a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, after two straight quarters of loss, driven by strong demand for premium products such as watches and perfumes during the festive season.

The department store chain said consolidated net profit rose nearly 41 per cent to Rs 52.23 cr ($6.03 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 36.85 cr a year ago.

The company also posted a profit fall in the first three quarters of fiscal 2024. 

Spending on beauty and lifestyle products surged during India's festive season between October and December, which typically accounts for the bulk of retailers' annual sales.

 

Premiumization is holding its ground amid sticky inflation across various consumer segments, the company said in a presentation to investors.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3FY25 results Jan 14: HDFC AMC, Network18 among 11 to post earnings today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Shoppers Stop advances 5% as various fund houses buy stake via block deals

Amazon

Amazon exits Shoppers Stop; sells entire 4% stake for Rs 276 crore

Shoppers Stop, retail store, clothes

Shoppers Stop stock price falls 6% on weak June quarter results

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to watch, July 19: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTTS, Tata Consumer, DRL, CEAT

Shoppers Stop, which retails luxury brands such as Armani Beauty and Michael Kors, reported an 11 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,379 cr ($159.33 million).

Premium categories contributed to 64 per cent of overall revenue in the third quarter, up 9 per cent year-on-year, said the company, with watches, handbags and fragrance categories outperforming.

Shares of the company closed about 2.5 per cent higher ahead of results.

Larger rivals Tata Group-owned Trent, Arvind Fashions, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail will report their results in February.

 

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto and Ananta Agarwal; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

q3

Network18 Media and Investments loss widens to Rs 1,435.5 crore in Q3

q3

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 641 cr, revenue up 39%

Angel One

Angel One Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 281 crore

hcltech

HCLTech Q3 net profit up 5.5%, lower end of revenue forecast raised

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 results: Net profit jumps 33% to Rs 77.3 crore

Topics : Shoppers Stop Q3 results festive season sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon