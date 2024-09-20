Shorter LTCG holding period seen boosting gold exchange traded-fund inflows

The inflows into the Rs 37,390 crore gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have seen a sharp surge in recent months, are expected to pick up further as the reintroduction of loterm capital gains tax (LTCG) benefit amid the robust outlook for the yellow metal is seen bringing in 'smart' money to the mutual fund (MF) offering.

Smart money, also known as opportunistic flows, refers to strategic investments that are generally of a short-term horizon. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The shorter holding period makes gold ETFs more relevant for the section of investors who are looking to buy and sell over a short period of time,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.



As per the new tax rules announced in the Budget, gains from gold ETFs will qualify for the 12.5 per cent loterm capital gains (LTCG) tax if held for one year. The LTCG benefit was brought back this year after it was removed in April 2023. However, this time, the holding period for LTCG is much lower than the three-year requirement until March 2023.

“The inflows have picked up in recent months, but it’s just a fraction of the physical gold market, which is estimated to be around Rs 3–4 trillion. The inherent advantages of the MF route, coupled with the changes in the tax structure and a positive outlook, should lead to higher adoption of the ETF route going forward,” said Vikram Dhawan, head of commodities and fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund.



In August, investments into gold ETFs surged to an all-time high of Rs 1,611 crore.

Experts say the flow of retail investments could also pick up pace, but this expectation hinges on the likelihood of the government pulling the plug on Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). They say that the additional interest offered by SGBs makes them a more attractive option vis-à-vis ETFs.

“While gold ETFs may seem attractive due to their shorter LTCG holding period of 12 months, SGBs still remain a preferred option for many investors. SGBs offer not only potential appreciation in gold prices but also provide a 2.5 per cent annual interest and tax exemptions on capital gains upon maturity,” said Feroze Azeez, deputy chief executive officer, Anand Rathi Wealth.



Dhawan said that investors should avoid getting swayed by the lower holding period for LTCG taxation and approach gold investment from a short-term perspective.

“Gold as an asset class is not suited for a one-year or two-year time frame, given that it’s volatile. It is meant for the long term,” he said.

The one-year LTCG holding period is only applicable to gold ETFs, as gold fund of funds (FoFs) will qualify for the preferential taxation only after two years.

Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh, said that despite the tax disadvantage, retail investors should prefer the FoF route.

“Since ETFs are traded on the exchanges, gold ETFs may not be the right option for retail investors, given that the pricing is subject to demand-supply dynamics. Higher demand can push prices of the units beyond the value of the underlying asset. They can also be underpriced at times, leading to losses for investors who are exiting. Fund of funds (FoFs) are less prone to this risk,” said Desai.