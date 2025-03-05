Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shreenath Paper IPO listing: shares list at 20% discount on BSE SME

Shreenath Paper Products shares listed at Rs 35.20 per share on the BSE SME, reflecting a discount of Rs 8.80, or 20 per cent, from the issue price of Rs 44 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Shreenath Paper Products IPO listing today: Shares of the paper and related products supplier, Shreenath Paper Products, posted a negative listing on the BSE SME on March 5, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at Rs 35.20 per share on the BSE SME, reflecting a discount of Rs 8.80, or 20 percent, from the issue price of Rs 44 per share.
 
Shreenath Paper Products IPO listing came below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Shreenath Paper Products were trading flat at Rs 44 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
  Shreenath Paper Products IPO details
Shreenath Paper Products IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 5.31 million equity shares. The public offering was available for subscription from Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to Friday, February 28, 2025.
 
Rs 23.36 crore SME offering of Shreenath Paper Products was priced at Rs 44 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. The public offering received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by approximately 1.8 times. The basis of allotment of Shreenath Paper Products IPO shares was finalized on Monday, March 3, 2025.  READ: Balaji Phosphates IPO Allotment Status
 
As outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Shreenath Paper Products will utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet incremental working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

Bigshare Services was the registrar for the Shreenath Paper Products IPO, while Galactico Corporate Services acted as the sole book-running lead manager of the public offering.
  About Shreenath Paper Products
Shreenath Paper Products Limited was incorporated in 2011. The company provides supply chain solutions for industries using paper materials. It supplies various papers, including sublimation base paper, thermal base paper, and specialty papers. The company serves industries such as FMCG, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and packaging. It operates primarily in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.
 
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

