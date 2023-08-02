Sideways trend in Nifty FMCG, Private Bank index; Check key levels to watch

Nifty Private Bank index faces resistance, sideways trend in focus



The Nifty Private Bank index (last close: 23,415.70) is currently encountering a near-term challenge with significant resistance expected in the range of 23,550 to 23,650 on a closing basis. Only if the index manages to breach this range, the next resistance level of 23,900 may come into play.



Conversely, on the downside, chart analysis indicates that the index is likely to find support around 23,180. A fresh round of selling pressure can be anticipated only if the index falls below this support level. Further support is projected around 23,064 to 22,900.



Presently, the index is consolidating with a sideways expectation, which indicates a period of indecision and market equilibrium. As a result, the best trading strategy would be to wait for a breakout beyond the identified resistance levels or consider buying near the designated support areas. Overall, the short-term trend on the charts remains bullish.

Nifty FMCG index exhibits range-bound behavior; traders advised to watch key levels