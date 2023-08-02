Sideways trend in Nifty FMCG, Private Bank index; Check key levels to watch

The Nifty Private Bank index (last close: 23,415.70) is currently encountering a near-term challenge with significant resistance expected in the range of 23,550 to 23,650 on a closing basis. Only if the index manages to breach this range, the next resistance level of 23,900 may come into play.
Conversely, on the downside, chart analysis indicates that the index is likely to find support around 23,180. A fresh round of selling pressure can be anticipated only if the index falls below this support level. Further support is projected around 23,064 to 22,900.
Presently, the index is consolidating with a sideways expectation, which indicates a period of indecision and market equilibrium. As a result, the best trading strategy would be to wait for a breakout beyond the identified resistance levels or consider buying near the designated support areas. Overall, the short-term trend on the charts remains bullish.
Notably, resistance levels on the charts are observed at 53,450 and 53,850, while support levels are seen at 50,700 and 50,025. Traders should closely monitor these key levels as they may serve as crucial decision points for market participants.
For cautious traders, it is advisable to await a confirmed breakout beyond the identified resistance or support levels before initiating any new positions. On the other hand, more aggressive traders may consider buying near the support levels and selling near the resistance levels.
However, it is crucial to implement a strict stop loss, set at 1 per cent below or above the breakout levels, to manage risk effectively. As the index's current trend remains uncertain due to the range-bound behavior, market participants should exercise patience and vigilance while navigating potential trading opportunities.