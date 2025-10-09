Silver ETFs trade at steep premiums amid physical supply shortage

A sharp surge in demand has overwhelmed silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). On Thursday, these ETFs were trading at noticeable premiums over their indicative net asset values (iNAVs), as mutual fund (MF) houses struggled to meet demand with fresh supplies while the underlying metal hit all-time highs.

Nippon India’s silver ETF, the largest in the category, closed at ₹156 on Thursday, up 5.5 per cent over its iNAV of ₹148.3. ETFs offered by HDFC MF, Tata MF, and UTI MF saw premiums of 10 per cent or higher.

According to MF executives, creating fresh units has been challenging because each unit must be backed by physical silver, which is facing supply issues amid a sharp rise in global demand. They added that silver’s bulk and weight — far greater than gold for the same value — makes rapid sourcing difficult.

“We need physical silver in our custody to create new units. Given the short supply internationally, we are facing challenges. Options are being explored, and this issue should soon get resolved,” said D P Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer of SBI MF. Silver, along with gold, has seen a sharp run-up in prices over the past six months. The metal’s price is up 60 per cent in the domestic market during this period, driven by both investment and industrial demand. “Global silver markets are in the midst of a genuine demand–supply deficit — now persisting for the fifth consecutive year. In India, the situation is amplified by strong festival season buying and restocking, creating further tightness in the physical market,” said Vikram Dhawan, head of commodities and fund manager at Nippon India MF.