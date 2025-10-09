Home / Markets / News / Multiple demand triggers to keep sales trajectory strong for Cummins India

Multiple demand triggers to keep sales trajectory strong for Cummins India

Cummins India sees strong domestic and export demand in generators and data centres, powered by CPCB IV+ norms, tech-led servicing, and new energy solutions

Cummins India
Cummins India is not likely to venture into large utility-scale BESS solutions for now.
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Cummins (KKC) is benefiting from a broad-based demand revival in the generator segment after changes in emission norms. Demand comes from sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, hospitals, and, above all, data centres.
 
The company is a leader with early product launches and reliable aftermarket support. CPCB IV+ volumes are at 80–85 per cent of CPCB-II levels, and prices have held firm. Most projections are for mid-teen annual growth rates or better, in revenue and net profit until FY28.
 
Domestic demand is expected to remain healthy, with a focus on high horsepower (HHP) products. India is adding 200–300 MW per annum in data centre capacities, and the pace could accelerate. As of March 2025, India’s data centre capacity was 1.3 GW and is projected to grow to 7.5 GW by FY30.
 
Exports also continue to benefit from global demand in data centres. Management is cautiously optimistic about gradual export demand recovery despite economic and geopolitical headwinds, with associated scale and margin benefits.
 
In Q1 FY26, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, revenues rose 26 per cent, and exports grew 34 per cent, while domestic growth was 25 per cent. Operating profit rose 33 per cent, with margins growing 117 basis points to 21.4 per cent, and net profit grew 30 per cent. Cummins was well positioned for CPCB IV+ norms. However, there may be supply-side issues, with commodity price rises pulling down gross margins. Global demand could narrow or weaken due to geopolitical uncertainties.
 
The policy thrust across infrastructure sectors would continue to drive demand and benefit the company, given its strong parentage and proven technological capabilities. Cost initiatives undertaken by the company have also yielded benefits in terms of improved operating profit margins.
 
Though competition is catching up in the domestic powergen market, Cummins holds a lead in the high-kVA segment with a good portfolio and has a strong distribution network for low- and mid-kVA. The industrial segment has also grown quickly, driven by demand from the railways, mining, and compressor segments. Over the medium to long term, the growth drivers are likely to be new products for the railways, alongside higher demand from construction and mining. Mid-to-high-teen growth looks possible in these segments until FY28. In railways, there is demand for diesel-electric tower cars (DETC) and power cars, and indigenisation of construction and mining equipment is supported by the PLI scheme.
 
Given newer, more sophisticated gensets in the CPCB IV+ category, integrated telematics is creating improved customer insights and aftermarket opportunities. Price hikes of 5–10 per cent have been taken in some segments. The combination of technology-led servicing and general product acceptance suggests the distribution network could be a steady growth driver, with higher margins due to aftermarket penetration.
 
In exports, data centres are the big focus area and so is the low-HP segment. Europe, Africa, and the Middle East are showing steady demand, while exposure to the US is limited. In battery energy storage systems (BESS), demand is fuelled by the rapid scale-up of intermittent sources such as solar and wind. Cummins is designing and assembling BESS products, although some key components have to be imported. This is a new revenue stream that ties in with the company’s “Destination Zero” strategy for decarbonisation.
 
Cummins India is not likely to venture into large utility-scale BESS solutions for now. Given efforts to maintain competitive pricing and the gaps in the supply chain in India, manufacturing may remain reliant on China. But Cummins India is providing more features to service BESS demand, which is coming from ESG and sustainability goals, and management believes solar adoption is unlikely to dampen demand for gensets as a reliable backup. KKC expects consumers with both gensets and solar to opt for BESS as well, and the recent GST cuts may push private capex.
 
Valuations are high, with the share price running at 48 times the price-to-earnings ratio on estimated FY26 earnings.

Topics :Cummins IndiaMarketsThe Compass

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

