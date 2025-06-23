SIP closures higher in B-30 direct plans vs regular amid AUM milestone

The systematic investment plan (SIP) data for the first five months of 2025 highlights distinct investor behaviour based on location and investment mode.

In smaller towns and rural areas, referred to as B-30 in mutual fund (MF) terminology, SIP closures in direct plans were 2.6 times higher than in regular plans, despite the latter having a larger account base. MFs offer two variants: direct plans, which are commission-free and accessed through online platforms, and regular plans, which include commissions and are sold by banks or distributors.

At the end of May, there were 19.5 million B-30 direct plan accounts, down 19 per cent compared to 24.1 million accounts at the end of December 2024. In the same period, regular plan B-30 accounts declined just 6 per cent to 30.3 million.