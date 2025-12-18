Sitharaman tables Securities Markets Code Bill: What it is, key features

What is 2025 Securities Markets Code Bill?
What will the Securities Markets Code Bill do?
- Makes market rules simpler and easier to follow, reducing paperwork for companies.
- Improves investor protection by increasing awareness and ensuring complaints are resolved quickly.
- Introduces an Ombudsperson (neutral, impartial official) to help investors settle unresolved complaints faster.
- Allows Sebi to maintain a reserve fund and transfer the surplus, if any, to the Consolidated Fund of India.
- Helps different regulators work together smoothly, especially for listing new financial products.
- Improves transparency by requiring Sebi to consult stakeholders before making new rules.
- Requires regular reviews of regulations to ensure they remain fair and effective.
- Prevents conflicts of interest by requiring Sebi members to declare personal interests before making decisions.
- Ensures better financial discipline by requiring Sebi to maintain a reserve fund and transfer surplus funds to the government.
Code promotes fair penalties
Need for Securities Markets Code
