Precision Camshafts stock zooms 37% in 2 days; check shareholding pattern

Precision Camshafts share price today

Shares of Precision Camshafts hit seven-month high of ₹250.85, as they rallied 14 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In past two trading days, the stock price of auto components company has zoomed 37 per cent.

With past two days rally, the market price of Precision Camshafts bounced back 79 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹183.35 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹382.15 on December 11, 2024.

At 11:33 AM; Precision Camshafts was quoting 13 per cent higher at ₹247.75, as compared to 0.25 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 26.6 million equity shares representing 28 per cent of total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Shareholding pattern structure ALSO READ: Bartronics India shares jump 12%: Here's why this penny stock is rallying As on June 30, 2025, the promoters held 65.37 per cent holding in Precision Camshafts, the shareholding pattern data shows. Of the 34.63 per cent public shareholding, retail individual shareholders hold 29.55 per cent stake and bodies corporate held 3.02 per cent holding in the company, data shows. Precision Camshafts Q1 results In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) Precision Camshafts reported a net profit of ₹25.6 crore in comparison to a loss of ₹34 crore in the previous quarter, and a profit of ₹18 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Q1FY25). This increase in net profit is mainly driven by growth in the domestic business, effective control over cost centers, and no impairment impacts in this quarter, the management said.

The company continues to face headwinds with its e-mobility subsidiary, EMOSS, in the Netherlands. And while the anchor customers of EMOSS remain strategically aligned, there have been reductions in customer forecasts and deferred decision making from new customers. However, the company’s e-mobility efforts in India are growing steadily. The company received new orders for conversions of diesel vehicles to 100 per cent electric from customers in key cities like Pune and Nagpur. And the company’s electric heavy commercial vehicle development is going as per plan where first vehicles would be ready by the end of this calendar year, the management said.

Sector outlook Precision Camshafts is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of castings camshaft and machined camshafts to the auto industry business. Memco Engineering Private Limited (MEMCO) is a wholly owned subsidiary is engaged in the business of manufacturing fuel injection components for conventional CRDi diesel engines, brake components, high pressure diesel injector connectors for naval ships and high precision instrumentation components. MEMCO enjoys long term relationships with marquee global customers like Bosch, Delphi, Endress Hauser and Giro. MFT Motoren und Fahrzeugtechnik Gmbh (MFT), a step down subsidiary is engaged in the business of manufacturing Balancer Shafts, Camshafts, Bearing Caps, Engine Brackets and Prismatic Components. MFT has established enduring partnerships with prestigious global clients such as Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Westphalia, Hatz, Suzuki, and others.