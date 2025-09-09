Solar power stocks trade mixed; check which is best bet for your portfolio

Trading strategies in solar-related stocks?
ACME Solar HoldingsCurrent Price: ₹296 Likely Target: ₹335 Upside Potential: 13.2% Support: ₹289; ₹279; ₹271 Resistance: ₹307; ₹317; 325 ACME Solar Holdings is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹271, with near support visible at ₹289 and ₹279 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to ₹335 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹307, ₹317 and ₹325 levels.
Adani GreenCurrent Price: ₹941 Likely Target: ₹760 Downside Risk: 19.2% Support: ₹920; ₹880 Resistance: ₹965; ₹985 The near-term bias for Adani Green is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹985, with some resistance likely around ₹965 levels. On the downside, the stock has been holding above the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale, which shows support around ₹880 levels; below which a dip towards the previous low around ₹760 levels cannot be ruled out. Near support for the stock is present at ₹920.
Suzlon EnergyCurrent Price: ₹57.25 Likely Target: ₹50.50 Downside Risk: 11.8% Support: ₹55.40; ₹53.20 Resistance: ₹58.60; ₹60.15; ₹60.87 Suzlon Energy stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily chart, thus implying a negative trend at the counter. The stock is likely to trade on a weak note as long as it remains below ₹60.87, with near resistance visible at ₹58.60 and ₹60.15 levels. On the downside, Suzlon may drift towards ₹50.50 levels, with intermediate support anticipated around ₹55.40 and ₹53.20 levels.
Borosil RenewablesCurrent Price: ₹573 Likely Target: ₹725 Upside Potential: 26.5% Support: ₹547; ₹540 Resistance: ₹620; ₹660; ₹690 Borosil Renewables is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹547, below which the key 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) support stands at ₹540. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹725 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹620, ₹660 and ₹690 levels.
Websol Energy System LtdCurrent Price: ₹1,285 Likely Target: ₹1,500 Upside Potential: 16.7% Support: ₹1,230 Resistance: ₹1,342; ₹1,450 Even as Websol Energy stock has plunged over 18 per cent from a high of ₹1,573 in less than a month, the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,230 levels, shows the daily chart. On the upside, the stock needs to bounce back above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,342, in order to negate the present downward pressure. The stock can potentially bounce back to ₹1,450 - ₹1,500 levels from here.
